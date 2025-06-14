7,495 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,637.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

