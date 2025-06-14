8,358 Shares in John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:JHHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.61% of John Hancock High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHHY opened at $25.54 on Friday. John Hancock High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

John Hancock High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from John Hancock High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The John Hancock High Yield ETF (JHHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated high-yield corporate bonds. The fund aims to maximize income with capital growth as a secondary objective JHHY was launched on May 1, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

