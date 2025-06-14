Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 274,000 shares.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 9.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abcourt Mines news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 1,000,000 shares of Abcourt Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Corporate insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.