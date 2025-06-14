Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Afentra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STGAF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Afentra has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

