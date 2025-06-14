Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Afentra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STGAF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Afentra has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Afentra Company Profile
