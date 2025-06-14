Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 289,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,385,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

