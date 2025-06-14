Airline Stocks To Watch Now – June 11th

RTX, American Airlines Group, Zscaler, TransDigm Group, and United Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that provide air passenger and cargo transportation services. Their prices tend to be sensitive to factors like fuel‐price volatility, cyclical travel demand, labor costs and regulatory or geopolitical developments. Investors in airline stocks seek to benefit from global travel growth but must manage risks such as operating expenses and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.80. 2,014,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.07.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 22,578,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,434,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.72. 675,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.82 and its 200-day moving average is $210.84. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.08 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $20.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,412.21. 142,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,268. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54. The company has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,386.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,340.18.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 2,386,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,883. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

