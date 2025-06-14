Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

