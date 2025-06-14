Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 81,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 99,508.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 71,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,646 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 69.0% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

