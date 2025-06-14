American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 9811360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cfra Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

