Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$64.09

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Definity Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Definity Financial Company Profile

TSE DFY opened at C$77.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$42.11 and a 12 month high of C$79.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.37.

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.