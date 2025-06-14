Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 664.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.18 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

