Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

