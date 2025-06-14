Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, Salesforce, Bank of America, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing and distribution of motor vehicles, as well as the production of related components and services. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to trends in vehicle sales, technological innovation—such as electric and autonomous driving—and industry‐wide challenges like regulation and supply‐chain fluctuations. The performance of automotive stocks often reflects broader economic conditions, consumer preferences and advances in mobility solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,103,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,290,791. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.15.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,534,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,814,301. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $216.69. 5,749,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,661,902. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.65. 10,015,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,601,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,281. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.47.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 19,566,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,169,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, hitting $1,000.49. 713,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,927. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $995.30 and a 200 day moving average of $980.29.

