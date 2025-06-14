Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,053,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,134,000 after buying an additional 2,156,844 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,106,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,725,000 after buying an additional 1,075,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,077,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,100,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,811.60. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $297,492.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,721. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,678 shares of company stock worth $2,725,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

