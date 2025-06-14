Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 6,540 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. HSBC downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

HCM opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

