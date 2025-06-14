Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 795 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 162,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.27. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.