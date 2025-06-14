Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 1,219 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1%

NVDA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

