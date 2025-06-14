Best Canadian Stocks To Consider – June 11th

CSX, Celsius, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies headquartered or primarily operating in Canada, listed on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). By purchasing these shares, investors gain fractional ownership in Canadian corporations and may receive dividend payments plus voting rights. The Canadian stock market spans a range of sectors—from natural resources and energy to financial services, technology, and manufacturing—reflecting the country’s economic strengths. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. 2,460,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,812. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,497. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

