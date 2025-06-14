Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – June 11th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that develop and sell products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from digital threats and attacks. These firms may offer antivirus and anti-malware software, firewalls, encryption tools, intrusion detection systems, and managed security services. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to capitalize on the growing need for robust digital defenses as cyber threats become more frequent and sophisticated. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.46. 14,244,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,289,405. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.02. 1,301,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.57, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.20. 1,979,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391,120. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $161.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91.

