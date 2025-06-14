Best Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

GameStop, Walmart, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from selling goods or services online. By owning these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing digital retail ecosystem, which includes online marketplaces, payment processors and logistics providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 133,121,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999,617. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.91. 12,699,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,849,655. Walmart has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $759.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.79. 2,766,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,136. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Featured Articles