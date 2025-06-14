Best Music Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing music—this includes record labels, streaming services, instrument manufacturers, concert promoters and related rights-management firms. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to industry trends like streaming growth, live-event recovery and catalog licensing revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,859,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,491,915. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.77. 15,551,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,075,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.58. 7,306,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,951,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $278.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

