Best Value Stocks To Follow Today – June 12th

Boeing, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic value based on financial metrics such as price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. These firms are often mature, stable businesses with modest growth prospects but solid fundamentals, including consistent earnings and dividends. Investors buy value stocks anticipating that the market will eventually recognize their true worth and drive prices higher. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $10.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.70. 27,333,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,571. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.08. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $15.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,913,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 33,232,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,515,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.58.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.21. 13,948,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,744,531. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $166.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 76,540,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,464,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

