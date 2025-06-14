Biogen’s (BIIB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $130.65 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

