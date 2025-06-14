BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $11.07. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 41,723 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
