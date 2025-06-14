BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $11.07. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 41,723 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 369,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 177,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

