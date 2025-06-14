BMO Capital Markets Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$215.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$168.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.36.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$153.25. Dollarama has a one year low of C$119.88 and a one year high of C$196.46.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

