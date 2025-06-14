Boeing’s (BA) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $200.21 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Amundi lifted its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

