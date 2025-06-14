Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – June 11th

Canopy Growth, Tilray, Turning Point Brands, Aurora Cannabis, Evogene, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Incannex Healthcare are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, processing, distribution or ancillary services (such as technology, packaging or retail) for medical and/or recreational cannabis. Investors trade these equities on major stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets, seeking exposure to an industry driven by shifting legal landscapes and growing consumer demand. Due to evolving regulations, market sentiment and competitive pressures, cannabis stocks can exhibit higher volatility than more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,551,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 25,219,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,943,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 82,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,942. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

NASDAQ:ACB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 921,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $344.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84 and a beta of 1.82. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Evogene (EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 2,654,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.55. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,294. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,460,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,835,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Incannex Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

