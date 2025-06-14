Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,794.20 ($65.05) and traded as low as GBX 4,735 ($64.25). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,765 ($64.65), with a volume of 25,288 shares trading hands.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,794.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,800.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 107.54 ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 255.48%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Company Profile

In other news, insider Theodora Zemek bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,824 ($65.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,971.36 ($27,098.18). Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

