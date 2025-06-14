Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 131,200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

