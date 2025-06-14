CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3%

CNP opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.