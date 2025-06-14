Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as high as C$6.03. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Ceres Global Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20. The firm has a market cap of C$123.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Global

In other Ceres Global news, Director Patrick Donnell Noone sold 57,000 shares of Ceres Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$345,990.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp is engaged in the agricultural, energy, and industrial supply chains through sourcing, storing, transporting, and marketing of commodity-based products and raw materials. It has three operating segments. The Grain segment, which is the key revenue driver, is engaged in grain procurement and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses.

