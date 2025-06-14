Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $286,999.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $422,743. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

