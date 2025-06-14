CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.36.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$153.25. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$119.88 and a 52 week high of C$196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

