Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,045.50. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.