Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.87%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

