Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

