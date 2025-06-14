Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.0%

STZ stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

