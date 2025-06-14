Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFY. Scotiabank increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial
Definity Financial Stock Performance
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
