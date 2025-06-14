Digital Media Stocks To Research – June 11th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, DoubleVerify, and Xunlei are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content through digital channels such as streaming platforms, social networks, online advertising networks and gaming apps. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth of internet-based entertainment, advertising and information services. The performance of digital media stocks is often tied to user engagement metrics, advertising revenue trends and subscription growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.07. 5,654,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.44. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. 7,740,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,493. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.26. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,464,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,977,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,632. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,950,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $334.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Further Reading