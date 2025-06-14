Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from C$165.00 to C$196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.36.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$171.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$153.25. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$119.88 and a 1 year high of C$196.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Insiders sold a total of 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,508,667 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

