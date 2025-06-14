DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 710.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $14.48 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Cannonball Research downgraded DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DV

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.