DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after buying an additional 2,073,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $33,957,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $22,485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $31,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

