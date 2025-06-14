DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:DD opened at $66.79 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

