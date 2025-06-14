Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. The trade was a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,845. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

