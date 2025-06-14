Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,038,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,979,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,948 shares of company stock worth $3,122,845 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

