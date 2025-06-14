ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stake Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 323.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ESAB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,176,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

