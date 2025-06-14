Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. Chewy has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,045.50. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

