Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Oracle Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $215.54 on Thursday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $91,395,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

