Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,785.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,892.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,921.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,365.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

