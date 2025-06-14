Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,785.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,892.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,921.82. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,365.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.